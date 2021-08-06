Homeless man arrested for metal pole assault in Rochester parking garage, arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A homeless man is facing multiple charges in connection to two assaults in a Rochester parking garage, as well as a fire that was intentionally set.

Police say 56-year-old Wondell Mitchell is charged with second degree arson, and two counts of second degree assault.

Officials say during the morning of June 21, Rochester firefighters responded to a house on Madison Street, in the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, for an occupied house fire. Everyone and their pets were able to escape without injury and investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

On July 14, around 4:30 am., police say a homeless man was brutally assaulted with a metal pole in the Civic Center parking garage. They say he suffered serious injuries, including the loss of a part of his right ear, deformities, lacerations, cuts, and abrasions to his head and boy.

Authorities say on July 28, a 40-year-old homeless man was assaulted with a metal pole inside the same parking garage around a.m. The victim suffered significant bone bruises from the assault, according to officials.

Police say after an investigation it was determined the same suspect was responsible for the fire and the parking garage assaults, leading to Mitchell’s arrest.

Mitchell was arraigned Friday in Rochester City Court.

