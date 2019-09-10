Homeless man arrested for attempting to abduct baby at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have arrested a homeless man after they say he tried to abduct a baby from her mother.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 4 p.m. at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the mother was pushing the child in a stroller when the 38-year-old man attempted to grab the baby.

The mother wrestled with the man until bystanders came to help and someone called 911. Police arrived at the scene and took the man into custody under a mental hygiene arrest. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Neither the mother nor the child was hurt during the scuffle.