Police: House struck by gunfire near N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An altercation in a parking lot near the area of North Clinton Avenue at a New Year’s Eve Party on Friday was followed by gunshots that struck a private residence nearby.

According to Rochester Police, the home was occupied by residents at the time. No one was hit by gunfire.

“At least one bullet entered the living room of the location from an exterior wall and caused damage within,” a Rochester Police official said.

An investigation is still being conducted. Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.

