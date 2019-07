ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman accused of shooting and killing a woman in Brockport two years ago will remain in custody at a psychiatric facility for at least another year.

During a hearing Friday morning for Holly Colino, it was decided that she is still mentally unstable and cannot stand trial.

Colino is accused of shooting Megan Dix in 2017.

Colino pleaded “not responsible” by reason of mental disease or defect.