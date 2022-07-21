ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is at large following a hit-and-run crash that caused a car to strike the side of a building on Bay Street overnight Thursday.

According to police, officers were led to the intersection of North Goodman and Bay Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident with a car into a building.

Investigators on scene believe a black SUV was sent off the road after being t-boned by a red sedan that ran a red light while traveling westbound on Bay Street. Officials say the collision caused the SUV to strike into a structure on the 500 block of Bay Street.

The driver behind the wheel was not injured but the structure involved did suffer minor damage.

Police continues to search for the driver of the red sedan, who they say fled the scene before officers arrived at the location. An investigation is currently underway, anyone with info is asked to call 911.

