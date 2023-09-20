ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton woman has been sentenced to at least two years in prison for vehicular manslaughter after a crash killed her husband and a motorcyclist back in 2021.

On September 11, 2021, police said that 52-year-old Renee Alger was intoxicated while she was driving an SUV. She ended up colliding with a motorcycle on West Ridge Road.

The woman driving the motorcycle, later identified as 23-year-old Trystan Sylvester, was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alger’s husband, 54-year-old Charles Alger, was a passenger inside the SUV at the time of the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Alger was charged with DWI and first-degree vehicular manslaughter. She was sentenced to two-to-six years in prison. In addition, she will also have her license revoked and receive an Ignition Interlock Device (IID).