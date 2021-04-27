Hilton principal to be arraigned in court on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A principal in the Hilton School District accused of sexually abusing several young students, is due back in court Wednesday.

Kirk Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School of the Hilton Central School Disrict, is accused of sexually abusing at least 11 students, with offenses dating back several years.

Ashton was indicted on 25 charges by a Monroe County grand jury on the following charges:

7 counts of second degree sexual conduct against a child

7 counts of first degree sexual abuse

11 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Ashton is expected to be arraigned at Wednesday’s court appearance.