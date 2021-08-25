Hilton principal charged with sex abuse due in court Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kirk Ashton, the Hilton elementary school principal charged with sexually abusing more than 30 students, is due back in court Friday.

Ashton is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against minors from second to fifth grade.

Multiple families in the district have filed separate lawsuits against Ashton and the Hilton Central School District.

Ashton is scheduled to appear Friday before Monroe County Court Judge Karen Bailey Turner.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.