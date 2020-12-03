Hilton man with alleged ties to white supremacist group facing federal weapons charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man with alleged ties to a white supremacist group is now facing federal weapons charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s office, 31-year-old Stephen Pattison is facing felon-in-possession of firearms charges, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Pattison was arrested on October 30 as on a parole absconder warrant from a 2016 conviction of second degree domestic assault in the State of Missouri.

Officials say in the months proceeding his arrest he “violently expressed his disagreement with local protests relating to the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude in a series of Facebook posts.”

Pattison also expressed his support of white supremacist groups and is believed to be associated with a local ‘Blood and Honour’ group in the Rochester, a white supremacist group that is affiliated with a neo-Nazi organization known as ‘Combat 18,’ federal officials said. “Following his arrest as a parole absconder, investigators obtained search warrants for both the defendant’s cell phone as well as his residence on Church Road, in Hilton. During the execution of those warrants, evidence suggesting his involvement with white supremacist organizations was developed and various firearms were seized from the residence.”