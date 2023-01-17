ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man was sentenced to spend the next 27 months in prison Tuesday, after threatening and harassing a victim over social media and posting nude photographs of the victim to multiple pornographic websites.

Prosecutors say David Guest, 25, posted the nude photographs along with the victim’s full name, and sent nude photographs of the victim to the victim’s family members, coworkers, friends, and former classmates. Guest also created fake online accounts in an effort to get more sexually explicit materials from the victim.

The victim “suffered extreme emotional distress” as a result of the harassment.

Guest was convicted of cyberstalking.