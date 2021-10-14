Hilton man indicted on attempted murder charge for September shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted a Hilton man on multiple charges in connection to a shooting in the village last month.

Tyler Pticher, 24, is charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree assault and first degree criminal use of a firearm.

Police were called to the scene on Village II Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. on September 1. There they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Investigators said the victim was in stable condition on the night of the shooting.

Deputies later arrested Pitcher.

