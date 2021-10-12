Hilton man charged in January 6th Capitol attack ‘the best family man,’ aunt says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cody Mattice, the Hilton man charged in connection with the deadly January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is due in court Tuesday afternoon for a bail hearing.

Mattice was taken into custody last week by the FBI.

His charges include assaulting and resisting officers, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Mattice is also facing weapons charges from that day.

Mattice’s court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Lots of family, lots of support for Cody Mattice in court today… He’s accused of storming the Capitol with others on Jan. 6th. Judge wants to review video from that day First before issuing a decision to let him out on bail pic.twitter.com/STb2pySJCa — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 12, 2021

Mattice’s aunt, Rebecca Evert, says the family was home Thursday morning when they were all awakened to a thunderous “boom” around 6 a.m. She said the FBI used a flash bang grenade and everyone was afraid.

She says her nephew is a young person who got caught up in the events of that day, and she asks that people reserve their judgement.

“He is the best family man,” Evert said. “That’s all that is, all about family. He loves all of us, he loves going on family vacations, going camping, just spending a lot of time with family. He’s the best father to his two children.”

Evert says it’s been an upsetting time for her family since Mattie was taken into custody last week.

“Hoping that God takes over,” Evert said. “That people actually — if you gets met him and knew him in person you would want to get to know him more because he is amazing. And for all the people who are just judging without even knowing; they’re biased. And it’s heartbreaking and it’s hurtful.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.