Hilton man charged in January 6th Capitol attack due back in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cody Mattice of Hilton is due back in federal court Friday with multiple pending charges in connection with the deadly January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

This court appearance follows a bail hearing that began Tuesday.

Mattice currently faces weapon charges, assaulting and resisting officers and disrupting government business on Capitol grounds.

The legal team representing Mattice argues he deserves to be home while he awaits trial for allegedly committing acts of violence during the riot along with other offenses.

Despite today’s hearing, local legal expert Peter Pullano believes it could be awhile before a trial is underway due to the nature of this investigation, it could be awhile before we see a trial.

“I think the strategy right now is to personalize your client as much as possible in front of the magistrate for the detention hearing,” Pullano said. “See if there’s a possibility of getting your client back to life as your client knows it, while this is pending, because its gonna take some time.”

Federal criminal complaint documents allegedly shows pictures and videos of Mattice at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection.





Mattice is one of three local men who were similarly charged for their alleged involvement in the January 6th insurrection. Most recently, James Mault of Brockport was arrested on October 6th at Fort Bragg.

The Brockport man awaits to be given a scheduled court appearance while in custody.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. If convicted, Mattice could face up to 20 years in prison.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.