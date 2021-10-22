Hilton man charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol to remain in custody until trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cody Mattice, the Hilton man facing charges for his alleged involvement in the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol, is to remain in custody without bond until his trial, a federal judge in Washington ruled Friday.

Mattice is facing numerous charges, including weapon offenses, assaulting and resisting officers and disrupting government business on Capitol grounds.

Last week, A judge signed an order of release Friday for Mattice to be freed from custody, under strict conditions, including GPS monitoring, drug testing, and more. However that release was subject to a prosecutorial appeal in Washington.

Mattice appeared in his court appearance virtually Friday. Seventeen letters from family members and friends of Mattice expressed support for his pre-trial release. His attorneys asked for him to be allowed to go home with GPS monitoring so he could support, and be with, his family until trial.

Chief Judge Howell agreed Mattice wasn’t a flight risk, but said that’s not the focus of the prosecution.

The judge said Mattice, along with co-defendant James Mault of Brockport, were seen on video being disruptive at the Capitol that day, and showed a “willingness and enthusiasm” to participate in the assault on the Capitol. Chief Judge Howell said the video showed Mattice threatening law enforcement officers, attempting to injure them with with pepper spray.

Prosecutors say Mattice and Mault exchanged text messages that showed planning and coordination in advance of the events that transpired that day.

Ultimately Mattice is facing five felonies, which carry penalties ranging from five to 20 years in prison in addition to two misdemeanors. The judge ultimately decided Mattice was a danger to the community and ruled in favor of pre-trial detention.

An order to transfer Mattice to Washington D.C. in the process of being filed. Mattice is scheduled to return to court on October 28 at 10 a.m.