Hilton man charged in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol could be released from custody Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cody Mattice, a Hilton man facing charges for his alleged role in the deadly January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, could be released from custody Monday.

Mattice was taken into custody earlier his month. He currently faces weapon charges, assaulting and resisting officers and disrupting government business on Capitol grounds.

A judge signed an order of release Friday for Mattice to be freed from custody, under strict conditions laid out below, but that release is subject to a prosecutorial appeal in Washington on Monday and he remained in custody through the weekend.

Conditions in the pre-trial release would require Mattice to:

Not break any federal, state, or local laws

Cooperate in any DNA sample requests

Must advise the court of any changes to residence or telephone number

Must appear in court as scheduled, and serve any sentence imposed if convicted

Submit to supervision

Surrender any passport and not obtain a new one

Must not possess a firearm or weapon

Must not use alcohol

Must not use or possess any narcotic drug or controlled substance

Submit to drug testing

Restricted to residence at all times except for employment, education; religious services; medical, substance abuse, or mental health treatment; attorney visits; court appearances; court-ordered obligations; or other activities approved in advance by the pretrial services office or supervising officer.

Submit to location monitoring

Report to pretrial services of any contact with law enforcement, including arrests, questioning, or traffic stops

Submit to computer and internet monitoring

Family members of Mattice expressed optimism following Friday’s court appearance.

“We’re just happy that he is, you know, being seen in a better light, and know that he is not a danger or a threat to society,” said Rebecca Evert, Mattice’s aunt. “He doesn’t … he’s not a flight risk, he’s a great person, and we’re all hopeful that God is with us.”

Despite Friday’s hearing, local legal expert Peter Pullano believes it could be awhile before a trial is underway due to the nature of this investigation, it could be awhile before we see a trial.

“I think the strategy right now is to personalize your client as much as possible in front of the magistrate for the detention hearing,” Pullano said. “See if there’s a possibility of getting your client back to life as your client knows it, while this is pending, because its gonna take some time.”