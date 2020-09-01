Hilton man charged after allegedly recording woman showering at campground

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man is facing charges after he allegedly recorded a woman taking a shower at the Hamlin Beach State Park campgrounds.

Officials say Steven Harrington, 50, of Hilton is charged with a class E-felony — Unlawful Surveillance 2nd.

They say on August 24, a woman reported to the New York State Police that she saw a man recording her with his cell phone as she showered at the campground. Harrington was then located in the park by police and was interviewed. His phone was then secured.

He was charged and issued an appearance ticket.

Anyone with any other concerns or information are asked to call the New York State Police at (585) 398-4100.