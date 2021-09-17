Highway worker struck, killed on Rt. 96 in Ontario County, driver charged

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — A highway worker has died after being struck by a vehicle in Ontario County Thursday evening.

Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to State Route 96 and Bankert Rd in the Town of Phelps for the report of a crash with a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, deputies found the reported pedestrian was actually a construction worker riding a paint sprayer who was striping the center line of the newly paved portion of the highway, authorities say.

Police say the victim was transported to Clifton Springs Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of this family.

Police say the striking vehicle was a 2011 Ford Fusion being operated by 84-year-old Robert Qualtrough, of Clifton Springs.

Qualtrough was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.