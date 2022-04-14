ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 33-year-old man is facing criminal charges after leading police to a high speed pursuit following an overnight carjacking at gunpoint in Rochester.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 1400 block of Dewey Avenue for the report of a carjacking in progress. Police say the victim was a taxi driver that had his car stolen at gunpoint.

Officials say after a brief struggle between the suspect and the victim, the suspect discharged a round from a firearm and then fled in the victim’s taxi cab.

The victim, a 33-year-old male, was not injured during the incident, according to authorities.

Investigators successfully located the stolen taxi around 1 a.m. and began to pursue it, but were forced to terminate the chase due to “extremely high rate of speed” achieved by the suspect.

Officials say the driver was spotted approximately 15 minutes later by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Brockport Spencerport Road in The Town of Sweden. The driver immediately drove into a field, exited the taxi, and attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities apprehended him shortly after and turned him over to the Rochester Police Department. The man faces criminal charges which are currently pending.

An investigation is currently ongoing. No further details were released at this time.

