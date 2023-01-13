ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. Deputies convinced Banahi to come outside and took him into custody before entering the home.

According to investigators, one person was found dead inside the home, while two others had life-threatening injuries. Despite the medical efforts of first responders, of those victims died at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims who died as Ali Banahi, 82, and Mastoora Banahi, 73. Court documents reveal they were the suspect’s parents. The surviving victim, Masuda Banahi, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery.

According to court documents, all three were stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife, and suffered blunt force trauma.

Rajab Banahi was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, and attempted murder in the second degree.

On Friday, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said Banahi had a history of violence in the years leading up to the deadly attack.

Officials there say he was charged with attempted robbery and assault in June, 2021 for an incident happening on Kathy Drive. He pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to three years probation, anger management courses, a mental health evaluation, and potential drug and alcohol treatment.

Banahi was then sentenced to one year in prison after an assault against an employee at the Strong Memorial Hospital campus.