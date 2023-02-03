ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Warrant Unit took 29-year-old Rochester resident Terrance J. Carter into custody in Henrietta on Thursday morning.

The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On February 1, the MCSO, with assistance by the United States Marshal’s Task Force, Rochester Police Department, and New York State Police, located Carter in Rochester. As officials were approaching to take Carter into custody, he got into his vehicle and was able to evade arrest by striking a MCSO vehicle.

The MCSO says the air bags in the vehicle were activated and the vehicle sustained significant front end damage. They add that no one involved in the incident was injured, and also say the search for Carter continued throughout the evening.

The next day, on February 2, law enforcement located Terrence Carter located at a hotel in Henrietta. The MCSO says the building was surrounded and a plan was developed to take Carter into custody with no harm to himself or others.

The MCSO adds that Carter attempted to leave through a second story window, and was later taken into custody.

Carter, according to the MCSO, was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and obstruction of governmental administration.

According to the MCSO, Carter was arraigned in Monroe County Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.