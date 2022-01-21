Henrietta man facing multiple charges after deputy assault, domestic incident

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man is facing multiple charges after a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was assaulted after responding to a domestic incident Wednesday, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to a Henrietta home around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a domestic incident. Authorities said the suspect, 24-year-old Alexander Morrice, fled the area before deputies arrived.

Police say while Morrice later returned to the residence in his vehicle while police were investigating. They say while a deputy was speaking to him, Morrice refused to exit his vehicle after being told he was under arrest, and then they say he attempted to leave the area in his vehicle

According to officials from the sheriff’s office, while attempting to stop Morrice from fleeing, a deputy became attached to the vehicle and was carried by it at a high rate of speed. They say the automobile ultimately left the roadway and stopped in a large drainage ditch and the impact of the crash threw the deputy from the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials say additional deputies responded to the scene and Morrice was taken into custody. They say while trying to remove him from the vehicle, another deputy fell through ice in the ditch and into freezing water.

Police say the two deputies and Morrice were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The deputies have since been discharged from the hospital.

“This incident illustrates the wide-reaching dangers of domestic violence”, Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a statement. “These deputies responded to a call for help and placed themselves in peril without hesitation to assist a family in need. I am proud of their service and bravery.”

Charges Morrice is facing include:

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (Class-D Felony)

Criminal Obstruction Breathing (Class-A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree (Class-A Misdemeanor)

Harassment 2nd Degree (Violation)

Assault 2nd Degree (Class-C Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class-A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)

Officials say Morrice was arraigned at the hospital and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond.