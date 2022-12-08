ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man was arrested in Scottsville after threatening to shoot his co-workers with a ghost gun at the CooperVision on North Road Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies responded to CooperVision and learned that 24-year-old Dinesh Subedi was asked to leave the area by management for erratic behavior. Investigators said that Subedi allegedly waited in the parking lot with the intent of shooting two employees leaving the building.

While waiting in the parking lot, Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.

Subedi was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and remanded to Monroe County Jail.