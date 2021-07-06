Henrietta man charged for stealing from cars in Riga

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man is facing charges after police say he was recently stealing property from vehicles in the Town of Riga.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 35-year-old Richard Robson is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class-E felony.

Officials say deputies were called to Chiswick Drive in Riga around 3:20 a.m. Friday morning for the report of a man rummaging through vehicles.

Authorities say multiple victims were found and a suspect description was provided.

Police say a K9 tracked the suspect and later found Robson hiding under a bush at a house on Chiswick Drive.

Police say he was taken into custody, and then later released on an appearance ticket.

Officials remind residents to remove valuable from their vehicles and lock their doors.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the investigation took place in Chili, but the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has since updated their information to say it happened in the Town of Riga.