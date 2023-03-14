ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man was arrested for burglary after breaking into a Walmart store on Marketplace Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said that someone shattered the glass door entering the store. Deputies also found footprints in the snow leading to the apartment complex. Witnesses describe the suspect as a man wearing a blue jacket carrying a brown paper bag.

MCSO said that a perimeter was set up and, after tracking the suspect, they found 28-year-old Joshua Lotkowictz, who matched the witnesses’ descriptions.

Lotkowictz was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and released.