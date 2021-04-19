Henrietta man accused of punching dog outside veterinary clinic facing animal abuse charges

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm officials say a Henrietta man is facing charges after accusations that he repeatedly struck his dog outside a veterinary clinic.

Officials say Michael Maiorano is facing charges of animal cruelty and will appear in Mendon Town Court with the misdemeanor offense of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals.

Officials say on March 17 Lollypop Farm Investigators received a call from staff at Mendon Village Animal Hospital reporting that a customer was seen abusing his dog.

Officials say multiple staff of the veterinary clinic, including a Licensed Veterinary Technician and Veterinary Assistant, reported seeing Maiorano hitting his dog, a black Labrador retriever named Jetta, multiple times with a closed fist both while outside the veterinary hospital and later when the dog was in the car.

Witnesses described the incidents as excessive, uncontrolled, and horrific, officials said.

“We are grateful to the Mendon Village Animal Hospital staff for holding this customer accountable by coming forward to report what they witnessed” said Lollypop Farm Vice President for Humane Law Enforcement Reno Di Domenico. “Aggressive outbursts of anger are rarely one-time occurrences and reporting such instances helps bring abusers to justice and keep our community’s pets and people safe.”

Maiorano faces up to a year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor charge.

To report suspected animal cruelty, call the Lollypop Farm Animal Cruelty Hotline at (585) 223-6500 or 911 for immediate life-threatening situations.