One dead, one injured after altercation on Evergreen Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a stabbing on Evergreen Street Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Evergreen Street and St. Paul Street for the report of a group fighting, and while on the way to the scene they received a second call reporting a person had been stabbed.

Once on scene they found a victim who had been stabbed in the upper body. The 24-year-old city resident was taken to URMC where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

A second victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a stab wound to the upper body. That victim, a 40-year-old city resident, is currently in stable condition.

Police say during the preliminary investigation they found out that both victims were stabbed during the same fight on Evergreen Street. There are no suspects in custody, and it doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov or call CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.