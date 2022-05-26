ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the area of Murray Street in Rochester Thursday.

Officials say officers were led to the 100 block of Murray Street around 12:35 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the scene, they located a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have blocked off access to the 100 block of Murray Street, along with most nearby roadways. There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

