Rochester man killed on Clifford Avenue in city’s 18th homicide of 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was killed in what police say is the city’s 18th homicide of this year.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 23-year-old Jonathan Disdier was shot in the upper body and died at the scene on Clifford Avenue near the Manitou Street and Coleman Terrace intersection.

Large police operations vehicle enters the scene @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ifZQ2gvyJQ — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 8, 2020

RPD said there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.