Officers on Portland Avenue at the time of the arrest on December 10, 2022. (Jon Lee / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A wanted individual was arrested in Rochester by several police agencies Saturday afternoon.

Representatives with the Rochester Police Department said that investigators will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time, as the investigation is still active.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD officers arrested a wanted individual during a traffic stop, police said.

The individual was also found to be in possession of illegal weapons during the stop. Police did not specify the number or type of weapons recovered during the arrest.

They did clarify, however, that no one was injured during the arrest, and the surrounding area is now open again to the public.

