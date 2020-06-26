Live Now
Video game dispute leads to SWAT team response, Rochester man arrested and shotgun recovered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested following an incident that resulted in a shelter-in-place order and a SWAT team response on the city’s west side early Friday morning.

Marcus Frasier, 25 of Rochester, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and menacing in the second degree.

According to Rochester Police Department officials, Frasier and another person were playing video games at a home on Karnes Street when an argument ensued. The second person involved said Frasier had a loaded shotgun and pointed it at him. That person then fled the residence and called 911.

Responding officers arrived and surrounded the home where they attempted to communicate with Frasier who refused to exit the residents, police say.

After several hours of receiving no response, RPD said the department’s SWAT Team was activated and the team made contact with Frasier who exited the home and was arrested.

Officers searched the home and ultimately recovered a sawed-off and loaded shotgun.

Frasier was booked into. the Monroe County Hail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.

The whole block of Karnes Street was closed from Willow to Otis Street.

