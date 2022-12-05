ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three young people were shot during a gun fight in a residential area off of Upper Falls Boulevard Monday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of William Warfield Drive for the reports of shots fired. Once there, they discovered that an “altercation” had occurred resulting in three victims being shot.

Officers said that a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were each shot in the lower body, and a 20-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body.

All three were transported to Rochester General Hospital via private vehicles (as opposed to ambulance). They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

JUST IN: @RochesterNYPD have blocked off two entrances to an apartment complex off Upper Falls and William Warfield Dr. There’s a heavy presence with an investigation going on. We will keep you updated with what they are looking into. #ROC pic.twitter.com/2pCv38aXxC — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) December 6, 2022

