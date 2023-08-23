ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police confirmed that a hit-and-run accident occurred on Klem Road and Five Mile Line Road on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the incident occurred at approximately 6:39 p.m. The suspected vehicle is described as a gray, four-door sedan.

Police are asking for residents who live in the following areas who have surveillance cameras to review their footage:

  • Klem Road
  • Five Mile Line Road
  • Lindsey Circle
  • Tallow Run
  • Northbrook Way
  • Somerset Drive
  • Dancer Circle
  • Middlebury Road
  • Gray Fox Run
  • Somerdale Drive
  • Huckleberry Way
  • Hawthorne Place
  • Newberry Lane
  • Kingston Circle
  • Yorkshire Circle
  • Hightower Way
  • Gasberry Lane
  • Daventry Circle
  • Regina Drive

Police have not released any information on the hit-and-run or if there were any injuries sustained in the accident.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call 911.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.