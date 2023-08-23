ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police confirmed that a hit-and-run accident occurred on Klem Road and Five Mile Line Road on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the incident occurred at approximately 6:39 p.m. The suspected vehicle is described as a gray, four-door sedan.

Police are asking for residents who live in the following areas who have surveillance cameras to review their footage:

Klem Road

Five Mile Line Road

Lindsey Circle

Tallow Run

Northbrook Way

Somerset Drive

Dancer Circle

Middlebury Road

Gray Fox Run

Somerdale Drive

Huckleberry Way

Hawthorne Place

Newberry Lane

Kingston Circle

Yorkshire Circle

Hightower Way

Gasberry Lane

Daventry Circle

Regina Drive

Police have not released any information on the hit-and-run or if there were any injuries sustained in the accident.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call 911.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.