ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police confirmed that a hit-and-run accident occurred on Klem Road and Five Mile Line Road on Tuesday evening.
Police said that the incident occurred at approximately 6:39 p.m. The suspected vehicle is described as a gray, four-door sedan.
Police are asking for residents who live in the following areas who have surveillance cameras to review their footage:
- Klem Road
- Five Mile Line Road
- Lindsey Circle
- Tallow Run
- Northbrook Way
- Somerset Drive
- Dancer Circle
- Middlebury Road
- Gray Fox Run
- Somerdale Drive
- Huckleberry Way
- Hawthorne Place
- Newberry Lane
- Kingston Circle
- Yorkshire Circle
- Hightower Way
- Gasberry Lane
- Daventry Circle
- Regina Drive
Police have not released any information on the hit-and-run or if there were any injuries sustained in the accident.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call 911.
