ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed they are investigating a homicide that took place on Saturday evening at Sixth Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area where they found a man in his 40s who was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about the victim has been released.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unknown and no suspects have been found.

Police strongly encourage anyone with information to call 911.

UPDATE: @RochesterNYPD confirm this was a homicide. One man was shot and died at the scene. Watch the full briefing below. #ROC pic.twitter.com/IKXeoTTooM — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) July 17, 2022

