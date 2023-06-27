ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said that an 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot while driving a stolen car on Laser Street.

Officers said that upon arrival, they found a car that crashed into a pole and possibly another vehicle. The driver was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

RPD said that the crashed car was stolen from the area of Portland Avenue, but it has not been confirmed if the victim stole the car or if it was someone else.

Police tape can be seen blocking off the roadway of Laser Street as officers are investigating the area.

