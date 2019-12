Police are investigating a scene at Rochester Christian School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (News 8 WROC Photo/Atyia Collins)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are at Rochester Christian School in Penfield on Thursday to investigate an incident.

The school is on lock down while Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates the area.

There are no injuries and no further information at this time.

Rochester Christian School is located at 260 Embury Road.

