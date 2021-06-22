Hearing begins for man charged for wife’s 1982 axe murder in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A hearing begins Tuesday for the Brighton man accused of killing his wife nearly 40 years ago.

James Krauseneck has been charged for murder in connection to his wife’s death nearly four decades ago.

Authorities say Brighton police responded to the Del Rio Drive home of James and his wife Cathleen on February 19, 1982. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Cathleen was killed, and it was later determined that the cause of her death was a single blow to her head with an axe.

In this week’s hearing, prosecutors are looking to give sufficient reason to prosecute Krauseneck 39 years after the crime.