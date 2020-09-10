Hanane Mouhib found not responsible, accused of killing 7-year-old son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hanane Mouhib — the woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son Abraham Cardenas in 2018 — has been found not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.

April 5, 2018, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home of Mouhib in the Town of Sweden for a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, they found the decapitated body of Cardenas.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Ms. Mouhib had been discharged after ‘minimal improvement’ from a psychiatric inpatient admission less than two weeks prior.

An Independent Psychiatric Examination by Dr. Robert Weisman resulted in the opinion that Mouhib was experiencing ongoing symptoms of mental illness and that she was unable to substantially appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct. His opinion confirmed that of other psychiatric examiners,” a statement from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reads.

“Obviously in a case like this, that involves a murder — especially the brutal murder of a child — it’s not something we consent to lightly. It’s something we take seriously and it’s not like with this plea of not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect that she will just walk out the door,” Assistant District Attorney Sara Vanstrydonck said,

Mouhib’s next court date is November 9, in front of State Supreme Court Justice Moran, where it is expected that the Commissioner of Mental Health will provide an opinion as to whether Mouhib suffers from a dangerous mental disorder. She will continue to be in the care and custody of the State.