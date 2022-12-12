ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hamlin man convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In October 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that someone shared child porn via social media. The center determined the individual was in New York.

After the center shared information with the New York State Police, troopers identified the man as 42-year-old Michael Woloschuk — a registered sex offender.

Police searched his home on October 26, 2021, and found digital devices containing videos and pictures of child pornography — some of which showed violence — and his sex offender registration. Police say that those depicted in the videos and images were prepubescent children.