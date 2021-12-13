Hamlin man, 3x convicted felon, among 2 arrested after traffic stop on Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials said Monday that two people were arrested following a traffic stop this weekend.

Police say the arrests were the result of a traffic stop on Clifford Avenue on Saturday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Chezer Purrier — a three-time convicted felon — is charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree after it was determined that he had a loaded unregistered .40 caliber Glock.

Officials say the magazine for the handgun was a high-capacity magazine.

Police say the passenger of the vehicle, Jaivon Fitts, was found to possess Oxycodone and was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were remanded to the Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment.