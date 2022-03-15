ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied house was struck by gunshots near Clifford Avenue overnight Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the 500 block of Clifford Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:20 a.m. Once at the scene, police located evidence that gunshots were fired in the area.

According to investigators, a house occupied by two adults and three children had been hit by gunfire.

No-one inside the residence was injured during this incident. There are no suspects in custody.

An investigation into this shooting is currently underway. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

