ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say gunshots were fired into three occupied houses overnight in incidents that are believed to be unrelated.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of Durnan Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation. They say gunshots had been fired in the area and two occupied houses were struck, though none of the people in the home were injured.

About an hour later, around 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Clifford Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations. According to police, one occupied house in the area was struck by gunfire, but no one in the home was struck or injured.

Around 2:07 a.m. officers responded to Mason Street for another ShotSpotter activation where officers say another occupied house was struck by gunfire and again no one was struck or injured.

No suspects are in custody for any of these shootings and police ask anyone with information to call 911.

These houses being shot after similar incidents occurring one day prior. A 38-year-old Rochester woman was struck by gunfire when her house was shot around 12:17 a.m. Monday on Roycroft Drive. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Late Sunday night, around 10:43 p.m., police say two 11-year-olds were nearly shot when their house was struck by gunfire on Ripley Street.