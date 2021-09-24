Gunshot wound victim recovering after shooting near Scrantom St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After being called upon a report of a person shot, RPD arrived to the area of Scrantom and Hawkins Street around 1 a.m. Friday overnight to find a local man with one gunshot wound.

According to authorities on-scene, the male resident was transported to an area hospital via ambulance where he currently is being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

Once they arrived at the scene of the incident, officers closed off the area as a search for suspects ensued. The search was later cancelled and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

RPD continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

