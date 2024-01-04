ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for more than one suspect involved in a gunpoint robbery on Monroe Avenue.

On Wednesday night before 10 p.m., the Rochester Police Department got the report of the robbery. Officers said they arrived at the area and found two men in their 40s across the street from Jeremiah’s Tavern.

According to RPD, the victims were heading back to their car when more than one person came up to them with what appeared to be a gun and wanted property. They hit one of the victims with the gun before taking their items and driving away. Nobody required medical care.

No suspects are in custody, but RPD said that the vehicle they drove away in may have been a white SUV. It is not believed that there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call 911.