ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said that an occupied house on Bidwell Terrace was hit by gunfire just after midnight on Thursday.

The Rochester Police Department said that they found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area. Officers said the house was struck multiple times, but none of the occupants were injured.

At the time of the shooting, officers said that there were four individuals in the home — three adults and a two-year-old child.

There are no suspects in custody for the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.