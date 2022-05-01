ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three young children were nearly struck by gunfire that hit an occupied house near Bernard Street Sunday.

Authorities say responding officers were led to the 400 block of Bernard Street around 6:30 p.m. for citizen reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they located evidence that a home was struck.

According to police, two adults and four children were inside at the time of the shooting. One of the bullets narrowly missed the children, aged 2, 2 and 5, who were sitting eating dinner.

There were no injuries reported, officials said.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation into this incident is currently underway.

