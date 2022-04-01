ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied family home was struck by multiple gunshots overnight on Maria Street Friday.

According to authorities, officers were led to the area of Maria Street after a ShotSpotter activation around 5 a.m. Once at the location they found evidence of an occupied home that had been struck.

Officials say the home was occupied by five people, including young children.

A 14-year-old who was sleeping during the incident, had their mattress deflate after bullets ripped through it. Police reported the child was not injured, nor was anyone else in this shooting.

Rochester police officials say no-one is in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.