ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two occupied city homes were struck by gunfire in separate incidents.

Officials responded to the 200 block of Hawley Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for the report of gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found an occupied home was struck multiple times.

Authorities say that none of the two occupants, including a 12-year-old, were injured.

Approximately four hours later, officers were led to the 200 block of Murray Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene they located an occupied home that was hit by bullets.

There were no injuries reported in either shooting. Police say these incidents are not related.

No suspects are in custody as of this time, an investigation is currently ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.