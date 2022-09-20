ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An infant was nearly struck by gunfire that hit an occupied house in the area of Lake View Park early Tuesday morning.

Officials say responding officers were called to the 400 block of Lake View Park around 1 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation and several citizen calls for gunshots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located an occupied home that had been struck multiple times. Investigators say three adults and two children were inside, one of which, a child less than a year old sleeping, was nearly hit when multiple bullets narrowly missed his crib.

Police say none of the occupants were injured in this incident and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

