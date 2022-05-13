ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home was struck by gunfire in the area of Selye Terrace, as bullets nearly struck a sleeping teenager inside the residence Friday overnight.

Officials say police officers arrived at the 400 block of Selye Terrace for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:50 a.m. Once at the location, they found evidence of gunshots fired in the area.

Investigators located an occupied home that was struck by bullets. The projectiles nearly struck a 14-year-old who was sleeping at the time of the shooting, authorities say.

Noone was injured during the incident, and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

