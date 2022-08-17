ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home on Ernestine Street was struck by gunfire late just after midnight Wednesday in Rochester.

Authorities say officers were led in the area of Ernestine Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of house hit by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire in the immediate location.

Investigators on scene combed through the area and found bullet strikes to a residence. Inside were four occupants, including two children under the age of eight. None of them were injured.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is encouraged to call 911. This is an ongoing investigation.

